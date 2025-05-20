Left Menu

Severe Waterlogging Sparks Political Row in Bengaluru Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains have severely disrupted daily life in Bengaluru, leading to political criticism of the Congress-led Karnataka government. BJP leaders condemned the government's handling of the crisis as the city faces severe waterlogging, fatalities, and a yellow weather alert, while government celebrations continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:25 IST
BJP leaders visit flood-hit areas in Bengaluru following heavy rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday wreaked havoc across the city, causing severe waterlogging and drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders towards the Congress-led Karnataka government. BJP leader and Assembly Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka criticized the ruling party, alleging mismanagement. 'Congress people call it Great Bengaluru, but it has become bad Bengaluru now,' he remarked.

BJP's Baragur Ramchandrappa expressed his frustrations with the government, highlighting that five fatalities had occurred and accusing the Congress of focusing on rallies rather than addressing the city's problems. 'The state government is busy celebrating its two-year anniversary, ignoring the severe rain impact,' he pointed out.

Visual evidence from places like Shanti Nagar and the BMTC bus depot displayed flooded streets and disrupted transport. LoP Karnataka Legislative Council & BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized the lack of development over the past two years and expressed concern about future rain forecasts. The IMD has issued a yellow alert with more rain anticipated. Efforts are being made to manage the waterlogging crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

