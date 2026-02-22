Zaporizhzhia Energy Crisis: Ukrainian Attacks Wreak Havoc

The Russian-controlled area of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has been plunged into darkness after a significant Ukrainian attack targeted its energy infrastructure. This was reported by Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-installed governor, who also noted that power has been partially restored to about 50% of the region as of Sunday.

Critical facilities have been switched to backup power sources, with generators actively running to ensure water supply and other essential services remain operational. In another incident, a fuel reservoir in Luhansk caught fire following a Ukrainian drone strike, according to Leonid Pasechnik, the region's Moscow-backed leader.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that their air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones over the Russian region and the Crimean Peninsula overnight, highlighting heightened tensions and ongoing conflict in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)