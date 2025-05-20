Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Sinha Reinforces Support for Shelling Victims in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a meeting in Srinagar to address support plans for residents affected by shelling in Jammu & Kashmir. Increased ex-gratia relief for victims was announced, as well as expedited bunker construction at border areas for enhanced safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha chairs meeting of unified command at Raj Bhawan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over a unified command meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Tuesday. His recent visit to Kupwara involved assessing damage from Pakistani shelling.

Sinha emphasized a comprehensive approach to secure central aid for rehabilitating affected residents. In Tangdhar Sector, he engaged with locals, promising full administrative support, according to an official release.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, and Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, updated the Lieutenant Governor on relief measures, including the construction of protective bunkers. Sinha instructed swift action to guarantee border residents' safety.

Immediate assistance was acknowledged, but deemed insufficient by Sinha, who tasked senior officers with creating a detailed damage and rehabilitation plan. He stressed their joint responsibility for residents' safety and commended the collaboration among the Administration, Army, and Police.

In a related measure, ex-gratia relief for deaths or injuries due to violence has been elevated. The official statement notes a significant increase, including a two-and-a-half-fold hike in death compensation, alongside existing Central Scheme benefits for terrorist violence victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

