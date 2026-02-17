Tele-Law Workshop in Srinagar Strengthens Tech-Enabled Access to Justice

A Regional Event-cum-Workshop under the Tele-Law Initiative of the DISHA (Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice) Scheme was successfully held on 17 February 2026 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

Organised by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, the workshop forms part of ongoing national efforts to expand technology-enabled legal services and ensure accessible, affordable and timely justice — especially in remote and underserved regions.

High-Level Participation from Government and Judiciary

The event was graced by:

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal , Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and MoS for Parliamentary Affairs

Shri Omar Abdullah , Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir

Shri Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

Judicial officers, advocates, administrators, Common Service Centre representatives (CSCs), Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), law students, civil society members and field functionaries also participated.

“Justice Is a Constitutional Right for Every Citizen”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal reiterated the constitutional principle of equal access to justice.

“Mulk ke aayeen ke anusaar sabko justice prapt karne ka haq hai aur iss workshop ka bhi yahi uddeshya hai,” he said, emphasizing that justice must reach citizens in villages, mountainous areas and coastal regions alike.

He highlighted the importance of expanding pro bono networks, referred to the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana, 2025, and encouraged smaller, focused workshops to further strengthen Tele-Law outreach. He also interacted with VLEs, advocates and students during the session.

Constitutional Mandate and DISHA’s Role

In his welcome address, the Secretary (Justice) underlined the constitutional mandate under:

Article 39A (equal justice and free legal aid)

Article 14 (equality before law)

Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty)

He emphasised that the DISHA Scheme ensures accessible, affordable and timely justice, particularly in remote areas.

An informational video on the Tele-Law service was screened to raise awareness about:

Pre-litigation legal advice

Integration with the Nyaya Bandhu programme

Support from Nyaya Sahayaks

Collaboration with qualified pro bono advocates

Tele-Law Impact in Jammu & Kashmir

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the Department of Justice for strengthening access to justice through technology.

He noted that Tele-Law has already reached over 7.5 lakh beneficiaries across nearly 4,000 Panchayats in Jammu & Kashmir.

Emphasizing that “justice delayed is justice denied,” he highlighted the need to reduce court pendency by:

Promoting pre-litigation resolution

Preventing avoidable disputes

Encouraging alternative dispute resolution mechanisms

He expressed confidence that continued collaboration would further reduce the burden on courts.

Recognising Grassroots Legal Champions

During the event, achievers including:

Panel lawyers

Nyaya Sahayaks

Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs)

were felicitated for their contributions to last-mile justice delivery.

Their efforts in providing timely legal assistance, spreading awareness and facilitating Tele-Law services were recognised as vital to building public trust in the justice system.

Strengthening Digital Justice Delivery

The workshop provided a platform for policy dialogue, stakeholder interaction and experience-sharing to enhance coordination across institutions.

Speakers underscored that digital platforms such as Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu and legal literacy programmes are instrumental in realising Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of social and economic justice.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Joint Secretary, who acknowledged the contributions of the judiciary, CSC network, NALSA, SLSA, academic institutions, media and local administration.

He expressed confidence that the workshop would translate into meaningful on-ground action, further strengthening digital and inclusive access to justice across Jammu & Kashmir.