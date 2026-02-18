Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Govt's Bold Steps to Ease Traffic in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government is initiating extensive road development projects in Srinagar to combat traffic congestion. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary highlighted efforts like road widening, structural acquisition, and junction redesigns to enhance downtown traffic flow, with valuable infrastructure funds allocated for the city's growing needs.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is spearheading major road projects aimed at easing traffic congestion in downtown Srinagar. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary addressed the Assembly, emphasizing the significance of these developments for improving ambulance and emergency vehicle accessibility.

The projects include key roadways such as the Nowshera to Soura, Saida Kadal to Ashaibagh, and Devi Angan-Hawal roads, which are undergoing various infrastructure enhancements. These enhancements are part of a phased plan, involving resurfacing, junction re-modelling, and drainage correction supported by regular Roads and Building grants.

While addressing potential challenges like land acquisition and encroachment removal, Choudhary acknowledged the legal issues impacting some stretches. Significant investment is planned, with projects requiring inter-departmental coordination for successful implementation and future urban development.

