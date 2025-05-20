Left Menu

Qatar Unfazed by Potential Oil Price Dips

Qatar's Energy Minister, Saad al-Kaabi, mentioned at an economic forum in Doha that if oil prices drop below $60 per barrel, it would lead to a decline in investment and unmet power requirements. He also expressed no concern over a potential surplus in the LNG market.

In a pivotal address at an economic forum in Doha, Qatar's Minister of Energy, Saad al-Kaabi, highlighted the potential repercussions of oil prices falling below the $60 per barrel threshold.

He warned that such a scenario could curtail investments and hinder the meeting of global power requirements.

Despite these concerns, al-Kaabi confidently asserted that Qatar, a leading global LNG exporter, remains untroubled by the prospect of an LNG supply glut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

