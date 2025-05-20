Qatar Unfazed by Potential Oil Price Dips

In a pivotal address at an economic forum in Doha, Qatar's Minister of Energy, Saad al-Kaabi, highlighted the potential repercussions of oil prices falling below the $60 per barrel threshold.

He warned that such a scenario could curtail investments and hinder the meeting of global power requirements.

Despite these concerns, al-Kaabi confidently asserted that Qatar, a leading global LNG exporter, remains untroubled by the prospect of an LNG supply glut.

