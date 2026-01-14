State of Emergency Declared in Ukraine’s Energy Sector
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced a state of emergency in the energy sector to address power supply disruptions caused by ongoing Russian assaults on infrastructure. Efforts are underway to boost electricity imports into Ukraine, as Zelenskiy communicated through a social media post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:15 IST
Ukraine has plunged into an energy crisis, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to declare a state of emergency in the sector. This decision comes on the heels of persistent Russian attacks targeting the nation's energy infrastructure.
Zelenskiy took to the social media platform X to announce the emergency measures and outline current efforts to ameliorate the situation by increasing electricity imports into Ukraine.
The President's declaration underscores a critical effort to stabilize power supplies and ensure the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
