State of Emergency Declared in Ukraine’s Energy Sector

Ukraine has plunged into an energy crisis, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to declare a state of emergency in the sector. This decision comes on the heels of persistent Russian attacks targeting the nation's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy took to the social media platform X to announce the emergency measures and outline current efforts to ameliorate the situation by increasing electricity imports into Ukraine.

The President's declaration underscores a critical effort to stabilize power supplies and ensure the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)