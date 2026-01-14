Left Menu

Zelenskiy Declares Emergency in Ukraine’s Energy Sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector in response to ongoing attacks on infrastructure by Russia. The emergency measures aim to address power supply issues, with efforts underway to increase electricity imports into the country.

Zelenskiy Declares Emergency in Ukraine's Energy Sector
Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a state of emergency in the country's energy sector on Wednesday. This decision comes in response to continuous disruptions caused by Russian attacks on infrastructure.

In a statement posted on the X platform, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need to address the disrupted power supplies. He highlighted ongoing work to substantially increase electricity imports into Ukraine as part of the emergency measures.

The announcement underscores the pressing challenges faced by Ukraine's energy infrastructure amid sustained external pressures, calling for swift and decisive action to stabilize the nation's power supply.

