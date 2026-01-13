Ukraine's Energy Sector Stalemate: Political Jockeying Amid War Tensions
Ukrainian lawmakers have rejected Denys Shmyhal's appointment as energy minister, a key position amidst anti-corruption efforts and ongoing Russian conflicts. Shmyhal, previously prime minister and recent defence chief, was proposed in a governmental reshuffle spearheaded by President Zelenskiy. Opposition parties abstained, highlighting concerns over wartime stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:17 IST
Ukrainian legislators dealt a political blow to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by rejecting Denys Shmyhal's appointment as energy minister.
This key role is critical for Kyiv as it grapples with corruption allegations and persistent Russian aggression.
The rejection underscores political tensions in Ukraine, heightened by the war scenario.
(With inputs from agencies.)
