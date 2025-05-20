Left Menu

Surge of IPOs: Seven Companies Set to Raise Over Rs 3,000 Crore

Seven companies, including Credila Financial Services and Sri Lotus Developers, have received Sebi's approval to launch IPOs. These firms aim to raise a collective sum exceeding Rs 3,000 crore. Proceeds from the IPOs will support various corporate objectives like debt repayment, investments in subsidiaries, and marketing activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market development, seven companies, such as Credila Financial Services and Sri Lotus Developers, have gained Sebi's nod for initiating initial public offerings (IPOs). As per the regulatory filings, these entities are set to collectively raise no less than Rs 3,000 crore.

The IPO filings were submitted between October 2024 and January 2025, with Sebi issuing observations from May 13 to May 16, indicating the green light for these public issues. This surge includes companies across various sectors, looking to fuel expansions and manage corporate finances.

Sri Lotus Developers, backed by Bollywood stars and investor Ashish Kacholia, has plans to gather Rs 792 crore, while Euro Pratik and Caliber Mining aim to mobilize Rs 730 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively, through their IPOs. The BSE and NSE will list shares of these companies upon completion of the respective public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

