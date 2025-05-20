Controversial Energy Deals in Iraqi Kurdistan Deemed 'Null and Void'
The Iraqi oil ministry has declared two deals between U.S. energy firms and the Iraqi Kurdistan government as 'null and void' due to a lack of federal approval. Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced the agreements, valued at $110 billion, during a speech in Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:37 IST
Iraqi Kurdistan's recent agreements with U.S. firms to develop gas fields have stirred controversy, as Baghdad declares them 'null and void.' The Kurdish region's deals lack federal approval, violating Iraq's constitutional framework.
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani unveiled the $110 billion contracts with HKN Energy and WesternZagros in Washington, raising immediate federal objections.
As stipulated by Iraq's 2022 federal court ruling, any investment in natural resources must be coordinated with the central government, underscoring the tension between Kurdish autonomy and federal law.
