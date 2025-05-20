Controversial Energy Deals in Iraqi Kurdistan Deemed 'Null and Void'

Iraqi Kurdistan's recent agreements with U.S. firms to develop gas fields have stirred controversy, as Baghdad declares them 'null and void.' The Kurdish region's deals lack federal approval, violating Iraq's constitutional framework.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani unveiled the $110 billion contracts with HKN Energy and WesternZagros in Washington, raising immediate federal objections.

As stipulated by Iraq's 2022 federal court ruling, any investment in natural resources must be coordinated with the central government, underscoring the tension between Kurdish autonomy and federal law.

