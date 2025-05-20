EU Introduces 17th Sanction Package Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Union has escalated its sanctions on Russia with a new, 17th package. This initiative targets Russia's shadow fleet, a network of oil tankers dodging the G7 price cap on Russian crude.

The sanctions also address concerns over chemical weapons and human rights abuses. One hundred thirty entities and individuals will be affected, including major oil company Surgutneftegaz and several shadow fleet management firms operating in the UAE, Turkey, and Hong Kong.

Efforts to disrupt Russia's use of 'flags of convenience' have intensified, with recent flags including those from Sierra Leone and Comoros, among others. The sanctions also tighten regulations on dual-use items that could bolster Russia's military.

