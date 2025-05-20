Left Menu

EU Introduces 17th Sanction Package Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

The EU has intensified its sanctions against Russia, introducing a 17th package targeting the shadow fleet of oil tankers circumventing the price cap on Russian crude. This includes measures against chemical weapons, human rights violations, and entities supporting Russia’s military. The sanctions aim to curb Moscow’s revenue streams funding the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:59 IST
The European Union has escalated its sanctions on Russia with a new, 17th package. This initiative targets Russia's shadow fleet, a network of oil tankers dodging the G7 price cap on Russian crude.

The sanctions also address concerns over chemical weapons and human rights abuses. One hundred thirty entities and individuals will be affected, including major oil company Surgutneftegaz and several shadow fleet management firms operating in the UAE, Turkey, and Hong Kong.

Efforts to disrupt Russia's use of 'flags of convenience' have intensified, with recent flags including those from Sierra Leone and Comoros, among others. The sanctions also tighten regulations on dual-use items that could bolster Russia's military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

