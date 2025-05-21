Reviving Unused Gas Power: India's Strategic Energy Shift

In response to surging electricity demands, the Central Electricity Authority has scaled down gas-based power generation capacity to 20.13 GW from 24.53 GW as of April. This adjustment follows a directive from the power ministry aiming for uninterrupted power supply in light of projected demand reaching 277 GW this summer.

Data from the CEA indicate that out of a total power generation capacity of 475.211 GW in March, gas-based capacity was 24.53 GW. This figure reduced to 20.13 GW by April, amidst India's total power generation capacity now standing at 472.468 GW.

In anticipation of a demand surge, the power ministry has invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act to maximize output from gas-based plants. GRID-INDIA will now notify these plants of expected high-demand days 14 days in advance, ensuring sufficient gas supply to meet peak requirements efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)