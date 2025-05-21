Adani Green Hits Record Renewable Capacity with New Solar Project

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has reached a milestone by increasing its total operational renewable generation capacity to 14,528.4 MW. This achievement was made possible by the operationalisation of a 187.5 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

The project, developed by Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd, AGEL's wholly-owned subsidiary, commenced operations on May 22, 2025, after receiving the necessary regulatory clearances.

This expansion marks a significant step in AGEL's ongoing commitment to renewable energy, enhancing its capacity to generate clean power sustainably for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)