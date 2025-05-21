Adani Green Hits Record Renewable Capacity with New Solar Project
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has boosted its operational renewable generation capacity to 14,528.4 MW with the completion of a new 187.5 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat by its subsidiary. The project was operationalised on May 22, 2025, following necessary clearances.
Updated: 21-05-2025 11:13 IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has reached a milestone by increasing its total operational renewable generation capacity to 14,528.4 MW. This achievement was made possible by the operationalisation of a 187.5 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.
The project, developed by Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd, AGEL's wholly-owned subsidiary, commenced operations on May 22, 2025, after receiving the necessary regulatory clearances.
This expansion marks a significant step in AGEL's ongoing commitment to renewable energy, enhancing its capacity to generate clean power sustainably for the future.
