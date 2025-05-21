Left Menu

Iran and Russia Forge 20-Year Strategic Alliance

Iran and Russia have solidified a 20-year strategic partnership, enhancing defense cooperation and economic ties despite Western sanctions. This agreement includes military-technical collaboration and a free trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union, reflecting both nations' efforts to counteract common threats and bolster their economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:06 IST
Iran and Russia have formally entered a 20-year strategic partnership, as announced by Iran's parliament. This agreement marks a significant strengthening of ties between the two nations, covering key areas such as defense cooperation and economic collaboration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed the document back in January, with Russia's legislative branch giving its approval in April. While the agreement stops short of establishing a mutual defense pact, it outlines intentions for joint military exercises and enhanced military-technical cooperation. This move comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions, particularly since the onset of the Ukraine war in 2022, where Iran's alleged military support for Russia has drawn criticism from Western countries, accusations that Tehran firmly denies.

The strategic accord also encompasses economic initiatives aimed at integrating financial systems and fostering trade relations. A free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, led by Russia, has already been activated, reducing tariffs to boost trade between Iran and Russia. Both countries are aiming to alleviate the pressures of Western sanctions through this strengthened alliance.

