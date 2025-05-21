Left Menu

Iraq's Oil Dispute: Federal vs. Regional Authority

Iraq's federal government questions energy deals signed by the Kurdistan region. Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani facilitated agreements worth $110 billion with U.S. firms, prompting Federal Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani to assert that such contracts should involve federal oversight.

In a recent development, Iraq's oil minister expressed concerns regarding the energy agreements signed by the Kurdistan region. The agreements, overseen by Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, involve two deals with U.S. companies amounting to $110 billion over their lifetimes.

Federal Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani stated that such significant contracts should be authorized by the federal government. His remarks point to ongoing tensions between regional autonomy and federal control over resource management in Iraq.

The deals highlight the different perspectives within Iraq's governance structure on who should have the power to engage in international energy agreements. This issue underscores broader debates about regional vs. federal authority in managing the nation's natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

