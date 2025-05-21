Left Menu

Power Finance Corporation Posts Profitable Quarter with 11% Surge

The Power Finance Corporation reported an 11% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 8,357.88 crore, driven by higher interest income. The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 2.05 per share, pending shareholder approval. Total income grew substantially in the fiscal year.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation announced an impressive 11% increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, reaching Rs 8,357.88 crore. The rise is attributed primarily to higher interest income, reflecting in the company's increased profitability.

Compared to a profit of Rs 7,556.43 crore for the same quarter last year, the total income for the quarter under review was Rs 29,285.45 crore, up from Rs 24,176.34 crore, indicating strong financial performance. Interest income rose significantly year-on-year to Rs 28,676.15 crore from Rs 23,891.19 crore.

For the fiscal year 2025, the corporation's consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 30,514.40 crore from Rs 26,461.18 crore in the prior year. A final dividend of Rs 2.05 per equity share has been proposed, with a record date set for June 13, 2025, contingent on shareholder approval.

