Trump's $1.5 Billion Vietnam Golf Project Breaks Ground
Vietnam's Prime Minister joined Eric Trump to inaugurate a $1.5 billion luxury residential and golf course project near Hanoi. Despite ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S., the venture is advancing swiftly. Local residents express mixed feelings about compensation for project land acquisition.
The groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.5 billion luxury development in Vietnam marked a significant milestone, attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Eric Trump. The Trump Organization project includes three golf courses outside Hanoi and has received swift approval from local authorities.
Eric Trump expressed confidence in the venture, which aims to create top-tier hotels and residential properties in partnership with Kinhbac City. He highlighted the potential for these developments to set a new standard in Asia. Concurrently, Vietnam navigates complex trade talks with the U.S., seeking tariff compromises.
Concerns over local compensation have arisen, with residents like farmer Ha Nho Son wary about land acquisition for the project. Prime Minister Chinh assures that fair compensation will be provided. The Trump Organization continues to expand its global portfolio, which includes projects in regions from Southeast Asia to the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
