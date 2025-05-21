Left Menu

Trump's $1.5 Billion Vietnam Golf Project Breaks Ground

Vietnam's Prime Minister joined Eric Trump to inaugurate a $1.5 billion luxury residential and golf course project near Hanoi. Despite ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S., the venture is advancing swiftly. Local residents express mixed feelings about compensation for project land acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:12 IST
Trump's $1.5 Billion Vietnam Golf Project Breaks Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.5 billion luxury development in Vietnam marked a significant milestone, attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Eric Trump. The Trump Organization project includes three golf courses outside Hanoi and has received swift approval from local authorities.

Eric Trump expressed confidence in the venture, which aims to create top-tier hotels and residential properties in partnership with Kinhbac City. He highlighted the potential for these developments to set a new standard in Asia. Concurrently, Vietnam navigates complex trade talks with the U.S., seeking tariff compromises.

Concerns over local compensation have arisen, with residents like farmer Ha Nho Son wary about land acquisition for the project. Prime Minister Chinh assures that fair compensation will be provided. The Trump Organization continues to expand its global portfolio, which includes projects in regions from Southeast Asia to the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025