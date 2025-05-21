Left Menu

Sebi Warns Against Deceptive Social Media Scams

Sebi has alerted investors to avoid unsolicited messages and unverified WhatsApp groups. Rising fraud cases in securities involve fake testimonials and impersonation. Sebi advises dealing solely with registered intermediaries and using verified trading apps, encouraging investors to confirm entity registration on its official site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:52 IST
Sebi Warns Against Deceptive Social Media Scams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday issued a strong warning to investors, advising them to steer clear of unsolicited messages and WhatsApp groups created by unverified individuals.

This cautionary notice comes in response to an escalating number of fraud cases in which entities exploit social media to deceive unsuspecting investors in the securities market. These entities often masquerade as credible figures, manipulating trust through fake profiles and testimonials.

Sebi urged investors to engage only with registered intermediaries and authentically verified communication channels. The regulator's intervention is part of a broader initiative to safeguard investors' interests amid rampant market scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025