Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Drug Case Due to Lack of Evidence Documentation

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Wahid Ahmed, accused of drug trafficking, citing the lack of independent public witnesses and absence of photography or videography during the drug recovery. The court noted the significant delay in the trial proceedings, despite Ahmed being in custody for over three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has recently granted bail to Wahid Ahmed, who faced accusations of drug trafficking. The decision came following recoveries of narcotics, specifically 12 kilograms of hashish, seized by police without the presence of any independent public witnesses or photographic and video documentation.

Presiding over the case, Justice Amit Mahajan highlighted that the absence of independent witnesses and visual evidence during the drug seizure could potentially impact the prosecution's claims, emphasizing that such factors would be scrutinized during the trial. Despite these procedural lapses not necessarily absolving guilt, they provided grounds for granting bail.

The court also expressed concern over the prolonged trial process, noting that Ahmed has been detained since August 2021, with only limited progress in witness examination. Arguments from Advocate Sumer Singh Boparai criticized the lack of proper procedure during the arrest, further justifying the call for Ahmed's bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

