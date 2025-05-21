Monsoon Mayhem: Power Infrastructure Crumbles in Murbad

Heavy pre-monsoon showers coupled with fierce winds wreaked havoc in the Murbad region of Thane district, decimating the power distribution network and thrusting numerous localities into a state of blackout. However, electricity was eventually restored by morning.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) reported that Tuesday's torrential rains and gales toppled 13 high-voltage and 27 low-voltage electricity poles. Additionally, the collapse of large trees caused power line breakages at around 50 to 60 sites.

The disruption, attributed to the adverse weather conditions, affected roughly 27,000 consumers in the Murbad subdivision. Despite the risks, MSEDCL executed an emergency plan. Their engineers and workers labored tirelessly through the night to reinstate power to approximately 22,000 customers, according to the MSEDCL's disclosure.

(With inputs from agencies.)