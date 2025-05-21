Delhi High Court Reviews Celebi Airport Services' Security Clearance Revocation

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extensively reviewed the challenge posed by Turkish company Celebi Airport Services regarding the cancellation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, emphasized the firm's significant Indian operations, with over 10,000 employees at various airports during the past 17 years.

Arguing before the court, Rohatgi highlighted the abrupt nature of the security clearance revocation, initially granted in 2022 under Rule 15 for five years, and criticized the lack of prior notice or a hearing. He raised concerns about transparency and suggested that Turkish ownership might have influenced the government's decision. Rohatgi stressed that Celebi's workforce is primarily Indian and not politically linked to Turkey's government.

He asserted, "You have violated every aspect of Rule 12, affecting my business and contracts, which are now facing cancellation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has removed us, leaving no recourse available. The decision seems only to target the company, while the employees remain unchanged." The bench, led by Justice Sachin Datta, is scheduled to continue the hearings on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the revocation, highlighting national security concerns. He pointed to intelligence inputs indicating potential risks associated with Celebi's operations, particularly in managing both passenger and cargo aircraft.

Mehta argued against disclosing specific details, citing the risk to national security. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has promised measures to safeguard affected employees while ensuring aviation operations remain stable. The Ministry confirmed that the revocation of the security clearance aimed to protect national security while ensuring the continuous operation of airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)