Poland Foils Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Sabotage Near Baltic Power Cable

A Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel was spotted near a critical power cable connecting Poland and Sweden, prompting a swift military response from Poland. The vessel, part of a notorious fleet violating international sanctions, performed suspicious maneuvers, raising concerns about potential sabotage.

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the incident, emphasizing the escalating security challenges in the Baltic Sea region. Polish forces intervened by air and sea to deter the ship, identified as the Sun, forcing it to retreat to a Russian port.

This incident is the latest in a series of geopolitical tensions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The delicate power infrastructure linking Sweden and Poland highlights the vulnerabilities in regional energy networks. Security measures by NATO member states around the Baltic Sea have intensified in response.

