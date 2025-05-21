Left Menu

Poland Foils Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Sabotage Near Baltic Power Cable

Poland's military intervened to prevent a Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel from disrupting a power cable between Poland and Sweden. Following maneuvers by the Russian ship, the Polish military's response led it to return to Russian ports. The incident underscores escalating Baltic Sea tensions post-Ukraine invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel was spotted near a critical power cable connecting Poland and Sweden, prompting a swift military response from Poland. The vessel, part of a notorious fleet violating international sanctions, performed suspicious maneuvers, raising concerns about potential sabotage.

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the incident, emphasizing the escalating security challenges in the Baltic Sea region. Polish forces intervened by air and sea to deter the ship, identified as the Sun, forcing it to retreat to a Russian port.

This incident is the latest in a series of geopolitical tensions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The delicate power infrastructure linking Sweden and Poland highlights the vulnerabilities in regional energy networks. Security measures by NATO member states around the Baltic Sea have intensified in response.

