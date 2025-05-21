Left Menu

South Africa's Financial Struggle: Impact of US Aid Cuts on HIV Programs

South Africa faces a $430 million shortfall due to U.S. aid cuts under the Trump administration, affecting its leading HIV treatment program. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana highlighted the challenge while presenting a revised budget, warning of further financial strain and program delays amid inadequate resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:18 IST
South Africa's Financial Struggle: Impact of US Aid Cuts on HIV Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa is grappling with a $430 million deficit following the Trump administration's cuts to foreign aid, according to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The minister addressed Parliament, unveiling a revised budget absent of tax hikes previously met with public opposition.

The finance minister emphasized the financial limitations that hinder compensating for the aid cuts threatening South Africa's comprehensive HIV treatment network, the largest globally. This revelation comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Godongwana highlighted the new budget's focus on funding viable programs, deferring others until resources improve. He cautioned about further financial challenges, particularly with PEPFAR funding withdrawal, vital for the country's expansive HIV care provision. The budget notably reduces health allocations from 28.9 billion rand to 20.7 billion rand, affecting staffing and medical supply stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025