Tensions Surge as Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Nears Baltic Power Cable
Polish military forces intervened when a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship performed suspicious actions near a crucial power cable linking Poland and Sweden. The incident has heightened tensions in the Baltic region, where infrastructure sabotage incidents have increased following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
In a tense encounter near the Baltic Sea, Poland's military intervened when a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship was observed performing suspicious maneuvers close to a power cable connecting Poland to Sweden, according to Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.
NATO's security presence in the Baltic region has intensified after various incidents involving damage to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines, following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The Polish Navy's ORP Heweliusz responded after a patrol flight scared the ship away, while the Russian embassy, maintaining a stance of silence, continues to deny undersea sabotage allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Russia
- shadow fleet
- Baltic Sea
- power cable
- NATO
- sabotage
- Putin
- Sweden
- security
ALSO READ
Nordic Nations Plan Offline Card Payment Systems Amid Rising Sabotage Threats
Senator Calls for Investigation into Military's Migrant Deportation Flight
Rheinmetall CEO Anticipates Boost in NATO Defence Budgets
US Senators Push to Strengthen Taiwan Ties Amid Rising China Tensions
The New NATO Defense Spending Challenge: Aiming Beyond 2%