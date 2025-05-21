Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Nears Baltic Power Cable

Polish military forces intervened when a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship performed suspicious actions near a crucial power cable linking Poland and Sweden. The incident has heightened tensions in the Baltic region, where infrastructure sabotage incidents have increased following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:57 IST
Tensions Surge as Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Nears Baltic Power Cable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense encounter near the Baltic Sea, Poland's military intervened when a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship was observed performing suspicious maneuvers close to a power cable connecting Poland to Sweden, according to Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

NATO's security presence in the Baltic region has intensified after various incidents involving damage to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines, following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Polish Navy's ORP Heweliusz responded after a patrol flight scared the ship away, while the Russian embassy, maintaining a stance of silence, continues to deny undersea sabotage allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025