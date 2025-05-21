Tensions Surge as Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Nears Baltic Power Cable

In a tense encounter near the Baltic Sea, Poland's military intervened when a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship was observed performing suspicious maneuvers close to a power cable connecting Poland to Sweden, according to Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk.

NATO's security presence in the Baltic region has intensified after various incidents involving damage to power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines, following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Polish Navy's ORP Heweliusz responded after a patrol flight scared the ship away, while the Russian embassy, maintaining a stance of silence, continues to deny undersea sabotage allegations.

