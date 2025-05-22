Power Shift: Trump Admin Redirects Solar Funds to Fossil Fuels in Puerto Rico

The Trump administration announced a strategic redirection of $365 million initially earmarked for rooftop solar projects in Puerto Rico towards fossil fuel-powered plants and infrastructure maintenance. This decision marks a significant shift from renewable energy to traditional baseload generation solutions.

Puerto Rico's persistent power outages, exacerbated by failing infrastructure, hurricanes, and the Electric Power Authority's 2017 bankruptcy, have created urgent needs. The Department of Energy explained that funds will support 'immediate' fixes, such as enhancing transmission lines and dispatching oil-based power plants.

While the administration emphasizes increased grid resilience, critics highlight the turn away from renewables may hinder climate change mitigation efforts. The initial solar projects, planned under the Biden administration for a 2026 start, are designed to advance sustainable energy but are now redirected to address current electricity demands.

