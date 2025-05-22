Left Menu

G7's Quest for Unity: Navigating Tariff Tensions and Global Challenges

Finance leaders from the G7 met in Canada to address tensions over U.S. tariffs while finding common ground on issues like Ukraine and financial crimes. Despite challenges, there were efforts towards compromise, primarily by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Agreement on a joint communique remained uncertain amid discussions on global economic policies and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 05:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finance leaders from the G7 industrialized democracies convened in the Canadian Rockies to address the fractious issue of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and seek common ground for the forum. Pushbacks included support for Ukraine and responses to non-market economic practices from countries like China.

Meeting in Banff, Alberta, the ministers aimed to avoid a repeat fracture seen in 2018, when Trump's policies thwarted a joint statement. The Italian Economy and Finance Minister emphasized the need for a consensus communique, with the U.S. Treasury Secretary seeking compromise.

Amid discussions to lower the G7 price cap on Russian crude, Europe's push for sanctions against Russia remained a sticking point. The U.S.' position, articulated by Treasury Secretary Bessent, underscored prioritizing U.S. interests over a joint communique, with bilateral talks supporting efforts toward alignment on various fronts.

