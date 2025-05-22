Karnataka's Water Diplomacy and Flood Fix: A Tale of Two States

On Wednesday, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called upon his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Pawan Kalyan, to arrange talks with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu about the critical Tungabhadra water utilization issue. During an event at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar handed over six elephants to the Andhra government, emphasizing the importance of addressing water usage. He stated, 'I appeal to the DCM to schedule a meeting with the Andhra CM. We must discuss the utilization of 24 TMC of water.'

Shivakumar, while showcasing Karnataka's rich natural resources, highlighted the gift of trained elephants to Andhra Pradesh, noting, 'We can send more elephants to Andhra Pradesh. Training wild elephants is challenging, hence the provision of trained ones.' He further discussed wildlife conservation efforts, including forest fencing with railway tracks to prevent man-animal conflicts. Commenting on government-run safari permits, Shivakumar reminisced personal experiences, 'I celebrated my birthday at Kabini with family, and made arrangements for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi during Mysuru Dasara in Kodagu.'

The Deputy CM didn't hold back criticisms directed at the BJP over Bengaluru's flooding issues, expressing determination to find a lasting solution. 'The BJP is busy criticizing, but what did they achieve in power?' he questioned while inspecting flood relief initiatives with CM Siddaramaiah. He condemned the BJP's inaction on encroachments, underscoring Congress's strides in flood-prone areas. 'Out of 211 identified flood zones, we've resolved 166 issues,' he affirmed, adding continuous efforts in urban planning and infrastructure improvement.

