Andhra Pradesh Politics Under Spotlight: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Crucial Meetings in Delhi

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, engaged in substantive discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to address pressing state issues.

The meeting, confirmed by Shah's office via the platform 'X', signals Kalyan's commitment to navigating the complexities of regional and central politics.

During his visit to the national capital, Kalyan also held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marking a key moment in Andhra Pradesh's political engagements with the central government.