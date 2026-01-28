Andhra Pradesh Politics Under Spotlight: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Crucial Meetings in Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding state issues. His visit to the national capital included a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting his political maneuvers and emphasis on addressing Andhra Pradesh’s interests at the central level.
Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, engaged in substantive discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to address pressing state issues.
The meeting, confirmed by Shah's office via the platform 'X', signals Kalyan's commitment to navigating the complexities of regional and central politics.
During his visit to the national capital, Kalyan also held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marking a key moment in Andhra Pradesh's political engagements with the central government.
