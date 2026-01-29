Left Menu

Wildlife Advocate: Pawan Kalyan's Zoo Visit and Conservation Efforts

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, where he adopted two giraffes and advocated for wildlife conservation. Commemorating his mother's birthday, Kalyan also opened a bear enclosure and inspected various facilities, emphasizing corporate support for conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:02 IST
Wildlife Advocate: Pawan Kalyan's Zoo Visit and Conservation Efforts
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a notable visit to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. Commemorating his mother Anjana Devi's birthday, Kalyan adopted two giraffes for one year and urged corporate contributions towards wildlife conservation.

During his tour, Kalyan inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure and examined several animal habitats, discussing care and maintenance practices with the zoo authorities. He paid special attention to the hippopotamus, black bear, tiger, and lion enclosures and even fed elephants and giraffes.

Kalyan's visit extended beyond the zoo, as he also inaugurated the city forest at Kambalakonda Eco Park. There, he assessed plantation projects with officials along the eco-tourism route, signaling a continued commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026