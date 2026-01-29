Wildlife Advocate: Pawan Kalyan's Zoo Visit and Conservation Efforts

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a notable visit to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. Commemorating his mother Anjana Devi's birthday, Kalyan adopted two giraffes for one year and urged corporate contributions towards wildlife conservation.

During his tour, Kalyan inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure and examined several animal habitats, discussing care and maintenance practices with the zoo authorities. He paid special attention to the hippopotamus, black bear, tiger, and lion enclosures and even fed elephants and giraffes.

Kalyan's visit extended beyond the zoo, as he also inaugurated the city forest at Kambalakonda Eco Park. There, he assessed plantation projects with officials along the eco-tourism route, signaling a continued commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)