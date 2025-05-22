Left Menu

IndusInd Bank's Recovery: Navigating Financial Turbulence

IndusInd Bank's shares faced volatility after reporting a Rs 2,329 crore loss for the March quarter. Incorrect accounting practices and stress in microfinance and two-wheeler segments were identified. The interim management, led by Sunil Mehta, aims to rectify past errors and reinvigorate the bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:54 IST
IndusInd Bank's Recovery: Navigating Financial Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd Bank witnessed a rollercoaster in its stock performance on Thursday, with shares initially plummeting nearly 6 percent following an announcement of a substantial Rs 2,329 crore loss in the March quarter, attributed to incorrect accounting practices.

The tumultuous trading saw the stock recover, closing higher on both the BSE and NSE. This recovery came despite the fresh identification of Rs 5,014 crore in slippages, rooted mainly in microfinance and the two-wheeler segment.

Under interim management led by Sunil Mehta, IndusInd Bank is addressing internal glitches, including past erroneous derivative trades and accounting entries, while assuring stakeholders of future stability and initiatives to reinvigorate the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025