YouTuber's Arrest: Alleged Espionage and International Connections

Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber, is in police custody for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan. Authorities are probing her links with foreign nationals and exploring her ties with other influencers. Malhotra's activities, including trips to Pakistan and meeting with a Pakistani official, are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:22 IST
Hisar District Court sends Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra to four days police remand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case involving international espionage, Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber, has been placed under four-day police remand by Haryana's Hisar District Court. The arrest follows allegations of Malhotra sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani national and maintaining continuous contact with foreign entities.

Sarthak Sarangi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) CID Crime Branch, indicated that the case is complex, with the team in touch with counterparts in Haryana to verify all claims. Malhotra's recent travels to notable locations such as Puri's Jagannath temple and interactions with an Odisha-based YouTuber are under review as investigators piece together her network.

Further complicating matters, Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hisar, suggests that Malhotra has also been connected with other YouTube influencers who have ties to Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs). Her trips to Pakistan, specifically before the Pahalgam attack, and alleged meeting with a Pakistani officer in Delhi have escalated the inquiry into possible espionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

