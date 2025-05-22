Algeria Joins the Global Stage with New Development Bank Membership

In a significant expansion of its global membership, the New Development Bank (NDB) has officially admitted Algeria as its latest member, according to a statement released on Thursday.

With a strategic position in Northern Africa's economy, Algeria was warmly welcomed by NDB President Dilma Rousseff, who underscored the country's potential to bolster the bank's influence on the global financial stage.

Algeria's accession marks a pivotal moment for NDB, a financial institution established by BRICS nations to channel resources into infrastructure and sustainable development projects globally, enhancing its status as a key player in innovative financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)