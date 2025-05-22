Left Menu

Algeria Joins the Global Stage with New Development Bank Membership

The New Development Bank (NDB) has welcomed Algeria as a new member, a move hailed as crucial for global development. Established by BRICS countries, NDB focuses on financing projects for sustainable development. Algeria's membership strengthens the bank's position in the international financial landscape, promising significant economic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant expansion of its global membership, the New Development Bank (NDB) has officially admitted Algeria as its latest member, according to a statement released on Thursday.

With a strategic position in Northern Africa's economy, Algeria was warmly welcomed by NDB President Dilma Rousseff, who underscored the country's potential to bolster the bank's influence on the global financial stage.

Algeria's accession marks a pivotal moment for NDB, a financial institution established by BRICS nations to channel resources into infrastructure and sustainable development projects globally, enhancing its status as a key player in innovative financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

