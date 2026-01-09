Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Boosts Development in Sidhi with Key Infrastructure Projects

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a landmark initiative to fuel development in the Sidhi district, laying the foundation for 209 infrastructure projects worth Rs 201.64 crores. With the inauguration of 179 projects amounting to over Rs 68 crore and the groundwork for 30 new ones estimated at Rs 133.62 crore, this boost aims to uplift the region significantly.

Addressing the public, CM Yadav articulated a vision for a 'new Madhya Pradesh' reliant on community empowerment, emphasizing the government's mission to ensure that no area is left behind in development. Major announcements included a new college at Bahri, a 64.54-km road from Bahri to Churhat, and enhanced educational facilities.

In a push for local industry, Yadav revealed plans for a GI tag for Sidhi's Panja Dari craft, contributing to global recognition and economic influx. With further efforts directed towards women's empowerment and infrastructure improvements like the 'Vindhya Pragati Path' highway, the Chief Minister pledged ongoing support for rural transformation and sustainability.

