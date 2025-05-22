Left Menu

Punjab Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Syndicates

Punjab Police has reaffirmed its pledge to dismantle drug networks, seizing 12.07 kg of heroin and Rs25.12 lakh in cash. Recent operations, including arrests tied to international cartels and border seizures of drones and narcotics, highlight intensifying efforts to ensure a drug-free Punjab.

Updated: 22-05-2025 14:18 IST
Police seized 12.07 kg of heroin and Rs25.12 lakh in cash (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to combat drug trafficking, Punjab Police has intensified efforts to dismantle drug syndicates and disrupt supply chains across the region. Recent operations led to substantial seizures, including 12.07 kg of heroin and Rs 25.12 lakh in cash linked to illegal trafficking and hawala operations. Additionally, an FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act at PS Ghall Khurd as investigations continue to uncover further connections within the network.

On Wednesday, the police successfully dismantled an international narcotics trafficking cartel with the arrest of Shiva, also known as Sodhi, who had been liaising with foreign smugglers for the past two years. This arrest is considered a key breakthrough in the ongoing battle against drug smuggling, as per the Punjab police. An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at Jalandhar.

Further intensifying their crackdown, Ferozepur Police apprehended two drug smugglers on May 20, recovering 2.20 kg of heroin and a motorcycle used in the smuggling activities. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) reported multiple seizures at the Punjab border, including drone parts, pistols, and heroin packets, emphasizing the ongoing cross-border smuggling challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

