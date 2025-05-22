Romania Aims for Ambitious Budget Deficit Reduction

Romania is targeting a 7.5% budget deficit relative to economic output by 2025, according to President-elect Nicusor Dan. Notably, this plan excludes any new tax hikes.

In 2024, Romania's deficit was 9.3% of its output, marking the highest in the European Union.

While the country has set an ambitious goal of a 7% deficit for the current year, analysts and rating agencies suggest this may be unattainable without additional financial measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)