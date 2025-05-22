Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi Over Unanswered Security Concerns

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his public rally in Rajasthan, urging him to address significant security concerns instead of delivering what he described as eloquent but empty rhetoric. The senior Congress leader highlighted questions regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack and expressed his concerns in a post on the social media platform X.

Ramesh stated, "The Prime Minister should provide clear answers rather than rely on hollow statements as he did in Bikaner today." He questioned why those responsible for past terror attacks in Pahalgam, Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg remain free and why the Prime Minister has not convened an all-party meeting to engage opposition parties.

Ramesh also raised issues about PM Modi's silence on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating hostilities between India and Pakistan. In response, Modi in his rally praised the Indian Armed Forces for their role in recent operations, confirming India's stern stance on national security while recalling past terrorist incidents to emphasize national unity and resolve.

