Turkey Lights Up Syria: Cross-border Energy Cooperation Launches

Turkey is set to supply Syria with gas starting June, addressing the latter's power shortages. Both nations are working on a gas pipeline and plan to have a 400-kilovolt transmission line operational by year's end, according to Syrian and Turkish energy ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a crucial development for Syria's energy crisis, Turkey has committed to supplying gas starting in June, as revealed by the Syrian energy minister in Thursday's press conference. Both countries are focusing on completing a gas pipeline between them to facilitate this supply.

Mohamed al-Bashir, the Syrian energy minister, announced potential further advancements during a joint appearance with his Turkish counterpart. Both officials highlighted plans for a 400-kilovolt transmission line, aimed to be operational by year-end.

The collaboration marks a significant step in fostering energy cooperation between the neighboring nations, addressing Syria's longstanding power shortages and possibly enhancing regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

