Turkey Lights Up Syria: Cross-border Energy Cooperation Launches
Turkey is set to supply Syria with gas starting June, addressing the latter's power shortages. Both nations are working on a gas pipeline and plan to have a 400-kilovolt transmission line operational by year's end, according to Syrian and Turkish energy ministers.
In a crucial development for Syria's energy crisis, Turkey has committed to supplying gas starting in June, as revealed by the Syrian energy minister in Thursday's press conference. Both countries are focusing on completing a gas pipeline between them to facilitate this supply.
Mohamed al-Bashir, the Syrian energy minister, announced potential further advancements during a joint appearance with his Turkish counterpart. Both officials highlighted plans for a 400-kilovolt transmission line, aimed to be operational by year-end.
The collaboration marks a significant step in fostering energy cooperation between the neighboring nations, addressing Syria's longstanding power shortages and possibly enhancing regional stability.
