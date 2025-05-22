Turkey Lights Up Syria: Cross-border Energy Cooperation Launches

In a crucial development for Syria's energy crisis, Turkey has committed to supplying gas starting in June, as revealed by the Syrian energy minister in Thursday's press conference. Both countries are focusing on completing a gas pipeline between them to facilitate this supply.

Mohamed al-Bashir, the Syrian energy minister, announced potential further advancements during a joint appearance with his Turkish counterpart. Both officials highlighted plans for a 400-kilovolt transmission line, aimed to be operational by year-end.

The collaboration marks a significant step in fostering energy cooperation between the neighboring nations, addressing Syria's longstanding power shortages and possibly enhancing regional stability.

