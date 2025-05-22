RBI Set to Reveal 2024-25 Dividend: Anticipated Boost for Government Coffers
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a substantial dividend payment to the central government for fiscal year 2024-25. This follows a record transfer in 2023-24. The decision will likely emerge from the RBI's Central Board meeting, which recently reviewed the Economic Capital Framework (ECF).
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to disclose the dividend amount allocated to the central government for the fiscal year 2024-25, potentially surpassing previous records.
During the 2023-24 fiscal period, the RBI conveyed a substantial surplus of Rs 2.1 lakh crore to the government, more than doubling the Rs 87,416 crore provided the year before. Expectations suggest an even greater payout this time, pending the outcome of the Central Board of Directors meeting on May 23.
In preparation, the RBI's Central Board reviewed and adjusted the Economic Capital Framework, a crucial factor in determining the transferable surplus. This framework follows recommendations from the Bimal Jalan-led Expert Committee and aligns with the Union Budget's projected dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Timex Group India Achieves Record-Breaking Growth in FY 2024-25
MCX Posts Impressive Profit Surge in 2024-25
FY 2024-25: IIFCL Posts All-Time High Lending and Profitability Numbers
India’s Major Ports Set New Benchmarks in Cargo, Efficiency, and Investment in FY 2024-25
Indian Hairdresser Shines in Global Wella TrendVision 2024-25 Grand Finale