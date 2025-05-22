RBI Set to Reveal 2024-25 Dividend: Anticipated Boost for Government Coffers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to disclose the dividend amount allocated to the central government for the fiscal year 2024-25, potentially surpassing previous records.

During the 2023-24 fiscal period, the RBI conveyed a substantial surplus of Rs 2.1 lakh crore to the government, more than doubling the Rs 87,416 crore provided the year before. Expectations suggest an even greater payout this time, pending the outcome of the Central Board of Directors meeting on May 23.

In preparation, the RBI's Central Board reviewed and adjusted the Economic Capital Framework, a crucial factor in determining the transferable surplus. This framework follows recommendations from the Bimal Jalan-led Expert Committee and aligns with the Union Budget's projected dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore.

