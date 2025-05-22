Left Menu

RBI Set to Reveal 2024-25 Dividend: Anticipated Boost for Government Coffers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a substantial dividend payment to the central government for fiscal year 2024-25. This follows a record transfer in 2023-24. The decision will likely emerge from the RBI's Central Board meeting, which recently reviewed the Economic Capital Framework (ECF).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:39 IST
RBI Set to Reveal 2024-25 Dividend: Anticipated Boost for Government Coffers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to disclose the dividend amount allocated to the central government for the fiscal year 2024-25, potentially surpassing previous records.

During the 2023-24 fiscal period, the RBI conveyed a substantial surplus of Rs 2.1 lakh crore to the government, more than doubling the Rs 87,416 crore provided the year before. Expectations suggest an even greater payout this time, pending the outcome of the Central Board of Directors meeting on May 23.

In preparation, the RBI's Central Board reviewed and adjusted the Economic Capital Framework, a crucial factor in determining the transferable surplus. This framework follows recommendations from the Bimal Jalan-led Expert Committee and aligns with the Union Budget's projected dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025