Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall Forge Strategic Ammunition Partnership

Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani, has partnered with German arms giant Rheinmetall AG to set up a large ammunition manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. This partnership aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative and aims to bolster India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and export potential.

  India

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence has secured a strategic partnership with Germany's Rheinmetall AG to establish an ammunition manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The facility will be pivotal in producing artillery shells, explosives, and propellants, reinforcing India's 'Make in India' strategy and boosting defence exports.

This venture signifies the third major defence collaboration for Reliance Defence, promoting innovative capacities and global competitiveness in alignment with national development goals.

