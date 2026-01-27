Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor in strengthening India's defence capabilities, emphasizing self-reliance under PM Modi's leadership. Singh emphasized rapid technological deployment and DRDO's pivotal role in transforming defence through indigenous advancements, urging further R&D collaboration to boost export markets.

Updated: 27-01-2026 17:28 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Leap Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards strengthening India's defence capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized the impact of 'Operation Sindoor' and self-reliance initiated under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The initiative showcased indigenous systems bolstering India's operational readiness on the battlefield.

During a recent Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) event, Singh underscored the importance of swiftly adopting new technologies, aligning with the idea of 'survival of the fastest'. The minister urged a reduction in the time between research and deployment and called for the DRDO to venture into high-risk sectors for groundbreaking results.

Singh hailed the DRDO for its crucial role in achieving indigenisation in the defence sector and announced ambitious future goals. He advocated for a co-development approach, involving public and private industries in production. Highlighting export potential, Singh stressed the need for DRDO's focus on potential global markets from the design phase to boost India's defence exports dramatically by 2030.

