Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 Secures Rs 4.22 Lakh Crore in Proposals

The Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, announced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has garnered investment proposals totaling Rs 4.22 lakh crore. This landmark commitment signifies robust confidence in the economic potential of the North East, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the region as a crucial growth engine for India.

The event followed extensive preparations, including a year-long outreach led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). This involved nine domestic roadshows, an Ambassadors' Meet with over 75 countries, and multiple state-level and sector-specific interactions, Scindia noted.

Major corporations like Aditya Birla Group, ITC Group, and international companies from around 75 countries have pledged participation. Scindia emphasized the summit's role in positioning the North East as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets, in line with India's Act East policy.

Designed to unveil the North East's investment potential, the summit facilitates collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs while building a growth roadmap for the manufacturing and services sectors.

The summit is backed by institutional frameworks, including operational Investment Promotion Agencies in six states and high-level task forces across various sectors. Bilateral engagements at the summit allow for significant B2G and B2B interactions, fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and partnership.

Scindia highlighted the summit's potential to transform the traditionally underserved region into an economic powerhouse, significantly impacting India's GDP. Over 2,000 delegates will discuss priority sectors such as agriculture, textiles, sports, and infrastructure. Assam will play a prominent role, showcasing its strengths led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

