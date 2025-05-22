Honoring a Visionary: Rustamji Institute Commemorates KF Rustamji's Legacy

The Rustamji Institute of Technology, operated by the Border Security Force (BSF), marked the birth anniversary of its founder, the late Padma Vibhushan awardee KF Rustamji, with a series of ceremonial events.

The day began with a Tri-Colour Rally that saw vibrant participation from students, faculty, and BSF members. Kicking off at the institute's campus, the rally concluded at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium within the BSF Academy at Tekanpur. Several BSF units from the academy took part, with Dr. Shamsher Singh, IPS, Additional Director General and Director of the BSF Academy, officiating the flag-off.

The celebration welcomed notable attendees, including Cyrus Rustamji, son of KF Rustamji; RK Choudhary, retired Inspector General; Arvind Saxena, IPS, IG, Gwalior Range, and other senior officers. Rally participants received warm gestures from units along the route. A poignant tribute honored BSF personnel who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor, adding a solemn note to the day's activities. Later, at the Kautilya Auditorium, Dr. Shamsher Singh laid flowers in tribute to the founder and encouraged students to draw inspiration from Rustamji's legacy.

Cyrus Rustamji, serving as the Chief Guest, reinforced his support for the institute's endeavors. Accompanied by RK Choudhary, he engaged with students and faculty about academic progress. Expressing faith in the leadership of AK Arya, DIG and Chief Administrator, and Commandant Manish Chandra, Principal, Cyrus Rustamji voiced optimism about the institute's future achievements. (ANI)

