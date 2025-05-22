Left Menu

Chevron Faces License Expiration as U.S. Policies on Venezuela Evolve

Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela is set to expire on May 27, as originally planned. Despite previous discussions indicating a possible extension, U.S. officials clarified no such extension will be offered. This decision aligns with previous U.S. sanctions policies against Venezuela's government.

The impending expiration of Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela marks a significant point in U.S.-Venezuelan relations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed the termination date in a social media post, contrasting earlier statements about a potential license extension.

The U.S. special envoy had hinted at a possible 60-day reprieve following high-level discussions with Venezuelan officials. However, Rubio's statements underscore a firm stance against extending the license, citing the Maduro administration's lack of progress on agreed reforms.

Sanctions on Venezuela have severely impacted its oil industry, despite its vast reserves. With Chevron and PDVSA's past collaborations contributing to minor improvements, the expiration underscores ongoing challenges in U.S.-Venezuela diplomatic and economic engagements.

