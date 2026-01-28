Marco Rubio Defends US Military Operation in Venezuela
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before Congress, defending the Trump administration's military operation that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Rubio argued that the operation was necessary for US national security and claimed progress had been made. The plan involves selling sanctioned Venezuelan oil to support interim authorities.
In a pivotal session before Congress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio staunchly defended the Trump administration's military intervention in Venezuela, which resulted in the ousting of Nicolas Maduro from power. Speaking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio emphasized the operation's significance in neutralizing a substantial threat to US national security within the hemisphere.
The January 3 mission, described as swift and effective, involved a brief but intense firefight in Caracas. Chairman Jim Risch lauded the decision to depose Maduro and continue operations against drug smuggling, while Senator Jeanne Shaheen raised concerns about the operation's effectiveness given the enduring influence of Maduro's aides.
Meanwhile, Rubio pointed to the progress under interim Venezuelan leaders, highlighting a strategy to sell Venezuelan oil under US sanctions with proceeds allocated to essential services. However, the operation faces criticism for alleged executive overreach and legal challenges from families affected by deadly military actions in the region.
