Marco Rubio Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Venezuela Policy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will testify this week before the Senate, addressing growing concerns about President Donald Trump's Venezuela policy. The testimony comes after Rubio's efforts to prevent a resolution limiting the administration's war powers.

Having once received unanimous Senate approval, Rubio faces a more challenging reception. Despite recent efforts by Republicans to block the resolution to limit Trump's military action in Venezuela, questions remain about the January 3rd raid targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Rubio aims to highlight the operation's success, insisting on no war with Venezuela, and promising readiness to use force if necessary. Cross-party frustrations grow over a lack of communication, while some Republicans express initial support for the resolution, later changing their positions following intense discussions.

