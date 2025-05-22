Youngest Everester from Himachal Sets New Record

Left Menu

Kritika Sharma, a 17-year-old from Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, has become the youngest Indian to conquer Mount Everest, inspiring her peers with her achievement. This milestone not only highlights the potential of young adventurers but also showcases the rigorous preparation and support from the National Cadet Corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:29 IST
NCC cadet Kritika Sharma. (Photo/CMXhandle). Image Credit: ANI
Kritika Sharma, the 17-year-old prowess from Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the youngest Indian to scale Mount Everest, bringing accolades to her home state and the nation. Her triumph stands as an inspiration for budding adventurers and highlights the robust training provided by the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Kritika, emphasizing that her relentless determination exemplifies the adage, 'where there is a will, there is a way.' He further noted that her achievement has set a precedent for other aspiring athletes in the region. Write-ups and congratulatory messages flooded social media, echoing CM Sukhu's sentiments.

The expedition, noted for the inclusion of ten young cadets under the guidance of the Defence Ministry, showcased a successful blend of youth energy and strategic preparation. Flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the team underwent extensive training sessions, notably a pre-expedition at Mt Abi Gamin and courses at the Army Mountaineering Institute. Their fitness and discipline during the climb were commended by Sherpas of Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

