Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal: Nine Dead, 40 Injured in Sirmaur Gorge Plunge

Nine fatalities and around 40 injuries were reported after a tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Friday afternoon. The vehicle, traveling from Shimla to Kupvi, veered off course, plunging into a 500-feet deep gorge.

The unfortunate incident happened near Haripurdhar, about 95 kilometers from the district headquarters of Nahan. Sub-divisional Magistrate Sunil Kayath confirmed the casualties and noted ongoing rescue operations. Victims were rapidly transported to Sangrah and Dadahu hospitals.

Expressing sorrow, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured comprehensive support for the affected families and top-notch medical treatment for the injured. Local authorities, alongside residents, are actively involved in rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)