Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

In a significant move, Chiquita Panama has announced the dismissal of its daily workers in Bocas del Toro due to what it describes as 'unjustified abandonment of work' that began in late April. The company is attributing this decision to strikes that disrupted its banana farms' operations.

The company stated that the 24-day strike has resulted in estimated losses of $75 million. According to a statement, Chiquita Panama will be terminating approximately 5,000 workers from its total workforce of 6,500 across the nation, a source close to the company disclosed to Reuters.

This massive layoff comes as Panamanians raise their voices against various issues, including potential reforms to social security that could impact pensions. Affected workers are instructed to visit company offices to collect their severance payments.

