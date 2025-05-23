Left Menu

Brazil's Finance Ministry Reverses IOF Tax Hike on Forex

Brazil's Finance Ministry announced a partial reversal of the IOF tax hike on foreign exchange transactions. Investments abroad by local funds will now return to a zero tax rate. However, overseas remittances for individual investment purposes will continue to face a 1.1% IOF tax rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 08:25 IST
Brazil's Finance Ministry Reverses IOF Tax Hike on Forex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's Finance Ministry has announced a strategic rollback on the recent increase of the IOF tax applied to foreign exchange transactions.

Under this decision, investments made abroad by local investment funds will revert to a zero tax rate, contrasting with a previous hike that raised it to 3.5%.

Despite this adjustment, individual overseas remittances for investment will maintain a 1.1% tax rate, a balanced move according to the ministry's stance on previous decrees.

